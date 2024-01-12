Suffolk County officials call for federal help to fight erosion at Overlook Beach

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County officials are calling on the federal government to help curb erosion at Overlook Beach in Babylon.

County and town officials held a press conference on Friday and said beach erosion has been an ongoing problem over the years.

Now with the increase of coastal flooding and storms, they are concerned it will only get worse.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer are calling on the federal government - specifically the Army Corps. Of Engineers - to help save Overlook Beach.

They want both temporary emergency solutions and a long term solution.

Officials say the last time the sand at Overlook Beach was replaced by the U.S. Army Corps. Of Engineers was a decade ago, leaving it vulnerable to recent storms.

"I can't say it any better than were at DEFCON 5, red alert," Schaffer said. "We need all the help that we can get from our state and federal partners, and we are all joined together in order to do that."

Schaffer said he spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday night and she gave a letter of support.

