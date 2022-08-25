  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Beagles rescued from Virginia facility to be put up for adoption in New York soon

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
33 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Soon nearly a dozen beagles will be up for adoption at the SPCA Westchester Animal Rescue Center in Briarcliff Manor.

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, New York (WABC) -- Nearly a dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at the SPCA Westchester Animal Rescue Center in Briarcliff Manor.

The SPCA welcomed the beagles from a facility in Virginia that bred dogs to be sold to labs for animal experimentation.

An investigation found there were 4,000 beagles housed in the mass-breeding facility, living in inhumane conditions.

The facility was shut down in early July.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Dutchess of Sussex, are some of those who adopted a beagle afterward.

ALSO READ | Bear caught on doorbell camera passing through New Jersey neighborhood

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.