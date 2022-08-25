Beagles rescued from Virginia facility to be put up for adoption in New York soon

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, New York (WABC) -- Nearly a dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at the SPCA Westchester Animal Rescue Center in Briarcliff Manor.
The SPCA welcomed the beagles from a facility in Virginia that bred dogs to be sold to labs for animal experimentation.
An investigation found there were 4,000 beagles housed in the mass-breeding facility, living in inhumane conditions.
The facility was shut down in early July.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Dutchess of Sussex, are some of those who adopted a beagle afterward.
