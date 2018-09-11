Beam accident at construction site causes Midtown traffic mess

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on a construction accident that made for a traffic mess on the West Side

The West Side Highway is partially closed after a crane lifting a beam struck part of an under-construction building at the Javits Center, officials said.

The accident occurred near West 34th Street.

Initially, the Department of Buildings had said the crane dropped beams while lifting. But the department later clarified that the preliminary investigation revealed a beam struck the building.

The large beam is still attached to the hooks of the crane. It was being lifted when it caused a second smaller beam to topple over, striking the sidewalk shed.

That second beam is now resting on the damaged shed, over the West Side Highway. That's what the Fire Department was afraid may collapse.

The DOB is now working on a plan to remove the beam safely. There is no ETA on when that may happen.

The NYPD says West Side Highway is closed between West 38th and West 42nd streets. The closure is expected to continue through the evening rush hour.

The Port Authority says the vent building for the Lincoln Tunnel was evacuated as a precaution, but there is no impact from this incident on Lincoln Tunnel operations. Only staff is in that building, not the general public.

NY Waterway said they evacuated the Midtown/W. 39th St. ferry terminal, and no ferries or buses may enter/exit the terminal.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
construction accidentjacob javits centerMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE Florence Track: Watches issued ahead of monster Cat 4 storm
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Off-duty NYPD detective attacked by black bear
Puppy recovering after being exposed to methamphetamine
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Video shows suspect in pair of brutal beatings, slashings
Jersey Shore gears up for Hurricane Florence
PD: PSE&G impostor robs home of 87-year-old woman in NJ
Show More
James Van Der Beek shares message about miscarriages
Dozens of cars illegally parked in LI mall lot illegally booted
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard, causing stir
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Florence
NY Task Force 1 heads south to help with Florence
More News