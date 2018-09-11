Beam accident at construction site causes Midtown traffic mess

#FDNY members are on scene at 655 W 34 St. Manhattan for beams at a construction site leaning precariously on a sidewalk shed. There are currently no injuries reported. West St. is closed in both directions in the vicinity of the incident pic.twitter.com/pGxSYIsVbF — FDNY (@FDNY) September 11, 2018

The West Side Highway is partially closed after a crane lifting a beam struck part of an under-construction building at the Javits Center, officials said.The accident occurred near West 34th Street.Initially, the Department of Buildings had said the crane dropped beams while lifting. But the department later clarified that the preliminary investigation revealed a beam struck the building.The large beam is still attached to the hooks of the crane. It was being lifted when it caused a second smaller beam to topple over, striking the sidewalk shed.That second beam is now resting on the damaged shed, over the West Side Highway. That's what the Fire Department was afraid may collapse.The DOB is now working on a plan to remove the beam safely. There is no ETA on when that may happen.The NYPD says West Side Highway is closed between West 38th and West 42nd streets. The closure is expected to continue through the evening rush hour.The Port Authority says the vent building for the Lincoln Tunnel was evacuated as a precaution, but there is no impact from this incident on Lincoln Tunnel operations. Only staff is in that building, not the general public.NY Waterway said they evacuated the Midtown/W. 39th St. ferry terminal, and no ferries or buses may enter/exit the terminal.Drivers are urged to avoid the area.No injuries were reported.----------