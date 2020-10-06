Pets & Animals

This year's bear hunt could be New Jersey's last

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- This year's bear hunt might be New Jersey's last -- at least if Gov. Phil Murphy can help it.

He said Monday that the New Jersey Fish and Game Council has proposed an amendment that would suspend the bear hunt starting next year.



"With today's announcement, we will end the bear hunt under my Administration and develop a new black bear policy that keeps public safety at the forefront of our concerns while protecting wildlife in the State," said Governor Murphy. "I am grateful to the Fish and Game Council for their commitment to working with the Department of Environmental Protection to address this issue and chart a better way forward."

RELATED | Grizzly bear chases hikers in Montana's Glacier National Park

Supporters of the bear hunt argue it is necessary to control the bear population.

But the governor says non-lethal methods can be used instead.

"New Jersey's Bear Hunt has had the reputation of being one of the cruelest bear hunts in the country," said Sen. Vin Gopal. "I am very thankful to Governor Murphy for making 2020's Bear Hunt the last one ever in the state of New Jersey. This inhumane practice has gone on far too long, and it is time to eliminate it in its entirety on public and private lands."

The rules proposed Monday are subject to a 60-day comment period.

In August 2018, Murphy signed an executive order that prohibited bear hunting in all state forests, state parks, state recreation areas, state historic sites, state Wildlife Management Areas and state natural areas.

RELATED | Fat Bear week is back for its sixth annual competition
EMBED More News Videos

The annual wildlife competition was made famous by Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve, and it is now in its sixth year! Here's how it works.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseyhuntingbearnaturehobbiesgovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children dead, others critical after 5-alarm fire in NJ
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Nearly 100 NYC schools in COVID hot spots to close
Iconic Boathouse in Central Park lays off staff, closed through 2021
Police car hits woman in the Bronx
Mattel releases Susan B. Anthony doll for icon's 200th birthday
Why voter turnout is low in NYC compared to rest of country
Show More
2 Americans with ties to NY win Nobel Prize in medicine
Inventor of choking aid credited with saving 70+ lives
COVID Updates: Virus can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission, CDC says
Bicyclist struck by car during protest speaks out
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
More TOP STORIES News