Traffic

Bed bugs cause subway delays in Queens during rush hour, MTA says

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- The MTA says bed bugs are to blame for causing subway delays in Queens during rush hour on Wednesday.

Officials say two bed bugs were discovered inside a tower at the Forest Hills-71st Ave station.

Four employees work in the tower and they are in charge of redirecting the M and R trains once they come to the end of their route.

After the bugs were found, the four employees were immediately pulled out of the tower so it could be fumigated.

The MTA says there is a safety period required after fumigation, which means the four employees had to wait until 7:30 p.m. to be let back in.

Officials say they initially reduced service because the M and R trains had to move further down the line -- past the Forest Hills-71st Ave station -- to do their turnaround.

Full service to both lines was later restored.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficforest hillsqueensnew york citymtasubwaybedbugs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News