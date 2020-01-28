Queens subway tower fumigated for 3rd time due to bed bugs, MTA says

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Another bed bug has been discovered in the same MTA tower that had to be fumigated last week -- and resulted in a major disruption to subway service in Queens.
The MTA says the bug was discovered Monday inside the tower at the Forest Hills-71st Ave station that controls the turnaround for M and R trains, but is now "secured and confirmed to be deceased."
The tower was fumigated on Jan. 22 after employees discovered two bed bugs.
The four employees were immediately pulled out of the tower so it could be fumigated and they weren't let back in for four hours -- which impacted rush hour service on the M and R trains.
The tower had to be fumigated for the third time on Monday night after the newest discovery.
The MTA says the first fumigation took place on Jan. 8. The fumigators did not find any bed bugs, but a dog trained to sniff out the insects confirmed they were present.
On Monday, the MTA asked the company responsible for the fumigations to return to the tower to repeat the fumigation done five days ago.
Four cloth chairs that some employees thought might be connected were removed and replaced with smooth surface chairs. The MTA says they have not found evidence of a connection between the chairs and the bugs.
Monday night's fumigation did not impact subway service.
