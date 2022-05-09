1 dead, 3 injured when car slams into NYC DEP truck on Belt Parkway

The cars collided on the Belt Parkway at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, closing the westbound lanes at Rockaway Parkway.
The 20-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.
Three occupants of her vehicle were also hospitalized at Maimonides Medical Center.
One woman is in critical condition, another woman and a man are stable.
The male DEP employee, who was on duty in the city-owned truck, was checked out for injuries said to be minor.
