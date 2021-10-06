Traffic

E-bike rider killed in hit-and-crash on Belt Parkway in Queens

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- An e-bike rider was killed in a collision with a vehicle on the Belt Parkway in Queens early Wednesday morning, and all the occupants fled on foot.

The unidentified victim was struck while riding westbound on the Belt Parkway at Leffrets Boulevard at around 1 a.m.

The vehicle that struck the cyclist stopped, and up to five occupants fled on foot on the highway, abandoning their vehicle at the scene.

Another driver stopped to help, but the victim was pronounced dead.



The victim was not carrying any identification.

E-bikes are only permitted to operate on highways with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less. The posted speed limit on the Belt Parkway is 50 mph.

The westbound Belt Parkway was closed as police investigated.

