Woman killed, another in serious condition after car hits pole on Belt Parkway

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A deadly accident on the Belt Parkway in Queens left one person dead and another in serious condition early Saturday morning.

It happened on the westbound side of the highway at Springfield Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Officials say the vehicle struck a pole at Springfield Avenue, leaving one woman dead and a man in critical condition.

That victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

No other cars were involved.

