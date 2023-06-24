  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman killed, another in serious condition after car hits pole on Belt Parkway

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 24, 2023 12:33PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A deadly accident on the Belt Parkway in Queens left one person dead and another in serious condition early Saturday morning.

It happened on the westbound side of the highway at Springfield Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Officials say the vehicle struck a pole at Springfield Avenue, leaving one woman dead and a man in critical condition.

That victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

No other cars were involved.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW