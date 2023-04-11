The westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway are closed while police investigate the crash. Anthony Carlo reports.

2 drivers killed in wrong-way collision on Belt Parkway; all westbound lanes closed: Police

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Belt Parkway.

The westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway are closed while police investigate the crash.

Officials say the accident happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday near exit 13.

A man driving an SUV started going the wrong way, sideswiping several vehicles before crashing into another driver head-on, investigators said.

The alleged wrong-way driver and the 79-year-old man he drove into were both pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

"I'm not gonna lie, I didn't see it, the head-on collision, but from hearing it I knew it was crazy. So I automatically went to the terrace to see what it looked like, I was like damn," a nearby resident said.

Investigators are still trying to determine how and why the SUV driver started traveling the wrong way, and whether he was under the influence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.