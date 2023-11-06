The best Black Friday deals on Amazon up to 65% off

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Black Friday is slated for November 24th this year, and there are a bunch of deals live already at big retailers including Walmart and Amazon. Below we've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon, including tech deals, home deals, appliance deals and more.

Best Black Friday tech deals

JBL Tune 510BT for 50% off

Kasa Smart Bulb for under $10

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for 20% off

HAPPRUN Projector for 43% off

JBL FLIP 5 for 31% off

HyperX Cloud Stinger for under $20

Echo Show 5 for 56% off

Best black Friday home deals

LEVOIT Air Purifier for 14% off

Keurig K-Compact for $50

Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill for 43% off

Dyson V11 for 30% off

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Bedsure Queen Quilt Bedding Set for under $30

Best Black Friday fashion deals

Bulova Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch for 32% off

DKNY Women's Workout Leggings for 39% off

Adidas Men's Training Jacket for 40% off

Fossil Grant Men's Watch for 54% off