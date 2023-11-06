2023 Digital Gift Guide: The best digital gifts to order and send online

These are the best digital gifts to shop today.

Procrastinating holiday shopping is an experience we may have fallen victim to at some time in our lives or every year. Another barrier that comes along with holiday shopping is shopping for your picky friends and loved ones. A digital gift card gives your loved ones the power to choose what they want and have unique experiences. No more running around to make it in time before stores close or hoping your gifts will make it in time.

That is why we created this holiday gift guide for the best digital gifts you can give this year. We have provided our top picks for style, beauty, travel and food. These gift cards can be sent through email or printed out into a card - you can find something for anybody with this list.

For all your needs

Amazon Gift Card

Image credit: Amazon

Stumped on what to give a friend? This gift card will give your loved one the freedom to spend on the things they need.

Style & Beauty

Sephora Gift Card

Image credit: Sephora

This Sephora gift card is the perfect gift for anyone in need of makeup essentials or those looking to replenish their beauty supplies.

Nordstrom Gift Card

Image credit: Amazon

Fall and winter fashion are at their peak right now. Gift this to a friend or girlfriend and elevate their wardrobe.

Travel

Airbnb Gift Card

Image credit: Walmart

Give the gift of travel with this Airbnb gift card. Your loved one can choose an experience they'll never forget.

Tech

Apple Gift Card

Image credit: Amazon

Give the gift of tech with an Apple gift card. They can use it for a new MacBook, iPhone or AirPods.

Best Buy Gift Card

Image credit: Amazon

This Best Buy gift card is great for gamers or your friends who like to have the latest electronics.

Unique

MasterClass Subscription

Image credit: Amazon

MasterClass is an immersive online experience, which allows everyone to learn from the world's best practitioners. They have a variety of classes from communication and sales to dog training.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Image credit: Amazon

Xbox Ultimate gives you access to thousands of games and online multiplayer. This is perfect for any gamers in your life.

Kindle Unlimited

Image credit: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited has an online library of over 1 million e-books, audiobooks, and magazines available for the bookworm in your life.