The best end-of-year sales up to 70% off

2023 is almost over and the end of another year means a ton of brands are trying to get rid of their inventory. Behold the best end-of-year sales live right now, from top-rated plush mattresses to groundbreaking tech. Who says Christmas is the only time you can treat yourself? We've rounded up the best end-of-year sales by category below, so shop your favorite deals now before time runs out.

Best tech deals

Image credit: Amazon

Bose: Up to 30% off Bose speakers on Amazon

Apple: Apple AirPods for just $99 at Amazon

Walmart: Devices from $5 at Walmart

Best Buy: Up to 65% off tech accessories on Best Buy

Samsung: Samsung TVs over $2,000 off

Dyson: Dyson vacuums up to $250 off

Hisense: Up to 40% off Hisense TVs on Amazon

Best mattress and bedding deals

Image credit: Cozy Earth

Saatva: Saatva mattresses up tp $700 off

Buffy: Up to 15% off sitewide at Buffy

Nectar: Up to 40% off Nectar mattresses

Cozy Earth: Up to 25% sitewide at Cozy Earth

Helix: Up to 25% sitewide at Helix Sleep

Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding with coupon code WINTER30

Tuft & Needle: Up to $800 off mattresses at Tuft & Needle

Best beauty deals

Image credit: Ulta

Ulta: Ulta bestsellers from $2

Sephora: Extra 20 off sale items at Sephora with coupon code EXTRA20

Dermstore: Save an extra 10% on sale items at Dermstore with coupon code EXTRA10

ILIA: 20% off bestsellers at ILIA Beauty with coupon code SALE20

Best furniture deals

Image credit: Wayfair

Wayfair: Up to 60% off Wayfair's end of year clearance sale

Pottery Barn: Up to 50% off at Pottery Barn