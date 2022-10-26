Best places to travel in 2023: National Geographic unveils list of top 25 destinations for next year

Need inspiration for your next travel destination? National Geographic has you covered.
Its "Best of the World 2023" list, unveiled Wednesday, highlights 25 must-see destinations near and far, from craft breweries in Busan, South Korea, to the world's densest leatherback turtle nesting ground in Trinidad and Tobago.
Created in close collaboration with NatGeo's team of travel experts and international editors, "Best of the World" takes a "deeper dive into places all over the globe that are providing experiences that are unique and beneficial for both locals and travelers," Amy Alipio, senior editor at National Geographic Travel.
"We also worked hard to provide lesser-known gems on the list, equally inspiring alternatives to destinations that have become overcrowded (think Choquequirao vs. Machu Picchu in Peru)," Alipio said in a statement.
National Geographic groups the list into five categories: Family, educational journeys for all generations; Adventure, exciting activities in breathtaking places; Culture, explorations of history and heritage; Nature, escapes to wild, beautiful places; and the newly-added Community, healing journeys, community conservation, giving back, sustainable places and more.
Among domestic destinations, Utah is highlighted for its rugged landscape and Milwaukee is featured for its revitalized warehouse district, the Historic Third Ward.
Those jonesing for international adventure should consider The Greek island of Karpathos, a growing center of ecotourism, or Egypt, with its well preserved 4,300-year-old tomb of Khuwy.
National Geographic's "Best of the World 2023" list
Culture
- Appian Way, Italy
- Busan, South Korea
- Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China
- Egypt
- Charleston, South Carolina
Nature
- Scottish Highlands
- Botswana
- Slovenia
- Big Bend National Park, Texas
- Azores
Adventure
- New Zealand
- Choquequirao, Peru
- Utah
- Austrian Alps
- Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico
Community
- Dodecanese Islands, Greece
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Alberta, Canada
- Laos
- Ghana
Family
- Trinidad and Tobago
- San Francisco, California
- Colombia
- Manchester, UK
- Switzerland
Find out more about the "Best of the World 2023" list online at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld.
