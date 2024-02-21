Best travel products to make your next trip worry and stress-free

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

If you're a globetrotter, you know traveling on long flights or trains can be exhausting, especially if you don't sleep right or have the right entertainment on hand.

As part of our segment, "It's a Big Deal," ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom have rounded up the best travel essentials below, including options that are currently on sale. From durable luggage to a travel-friendly cleanser that won't violate TSA liquid requirements, here are the best travel products to shop now.

The best travel products 2024

Amazon Tile Mate $24.88 Shop now at Amazon

Attach the Tile Mate to your suitcase, and with a quick check on the Tile app, you'll always know where your baggage is. You can even ping it when it's within Bluetooth range. With a three-year battery life and water-resistant features, it's a worry-free travel companion.

25% off Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Luggage $149.99 to $359.99

$199.99 - $479.99 Shop now at Samsonite

The Samsonite Freeform Suitcase is lightweight, durable, and ready to face the rigors of travel. It's got tsa-approved locks, a roomy interior, and it's currently 25% off in all three sizes. Shop it in multiple colors now.

15% off Seadrop Hydrating Seafoam Cleanser (Eternal Jar & Cleanser Beads) $44

$52. USE CODE ABC15 Shop now at Seadrop

This hydrating seafoam cleanser whisks away toxins and dirt from your skin and it's so easy to use. Crush the cleanser bead with your palms, add some water and rub your hands together to create a nice lather. That's it, since it's not in liquid form like most other cleansers it's approved for airline travel. It's also on exclusive sale for ABC news at 15% off with code ABC15 added at checkout, so shop now.

9% off Amazon TRTL Travel Pillow $62.99

$69.89 Shop now at Amazon

The TRTL Travel Pillow is designed to provide unparalleled neck support during your journeys. Crafted with premium memory foam, this pillow contours to your unique shape, ensuring optimal comfort whether you're on a plane, train or car. Say goodbye to neck stiffness and hello to peaceful travels with this essential accessory - shop now for 10% off.

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones $398 Shop now at Amazon

With a 30-hour battery life, noise-canceling technology and a foldable design, these headphones redefine travel comfort. Connect to multiple devices simultaneously and dive into your world.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.