The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals, up to 85% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
Cyber Monday deals have started at a bunch of major retailers including Amazon and Walmart. There are deals on electronics, kitchen appliances, fashion, toys, jewelry and more. Walmart's exclusive deals are live now, so shop now before your favorites run out of stock.
Image credit: Walmart
Xbox Series X - Diablo IV Bundle discounted by nearly 20%
Apple Watch Series 9 discounted by $70
Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor discounted by over $200
PlayStation 5 Disc Console Bundle for $60 off
Bose Soundbar discounted by $80
Sony 75" Class BRAVIA XR 4K at 40% off
Image credit: Walmart
Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set for 50% off
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Cleaner for 30% off
BISSELL Vacuum and Steam for 23% off
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum for 37% off
Best Cyber Monday fashion deals
Image credit: Walmart
HOBIBEAR Women's Snow Boots for $39.99
1.25 Carat Square Moissanite Engagement Ring for 70% off
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Chelsea Boots for 50% off
Alpine Swiss Jodie Womens Puffer Vest for $29.99
Image credit: Walmart
Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set for 64% off
Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Playset for $12.97
* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.11