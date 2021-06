Better Business Bureau warns of fraudulent charities in wake of Florida building collapse

EMBED >More News Videos The search is growing dire at a Florida condo collapse site as the death toll rises to 9.

EMBED >More News Videos A family received 16 phone calls from Myriam and Arnie Notkin's landline after the grandparents were reported missing in the Surfside, Florida building collapse.

Over $1.2M has been donated through https://t.co/rpyxZ77uu1 for all those impacted by this unthinkable tragedy. On behalf of Miami-Dade County, we are so deeply grateful to the entire global community for the outpouring of support. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 27, 2021

Overflowing donation table in #Surfside @Starbucks; family members encouraged to take whatever they need; first responders getting some love too. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/uwHu1bRXYP — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) June 26, 2021

SURFSIDE, Florida (WABC) -- So many people want to help the families in Florida, but the Better Business Bureau is out with a warning Sunday.The organization is advising people who want to donate, to seek out established charities that meets its standards for charity accountability.They say that fraudulent fundraising could emerge in the wake of the Surfside condominium building collapse If you're donating to a crowdfunding campaign -- the bureau says pay to special attention to the posting and check the wording carefully and make sure the funds will be used for specific purposes.The organization says photos are often used without permission, so don't assume the money will benefit whoever is pictured in the listing.They say if you don't know whoever is coordinating the crowdfunding effort, the next best thing is to find one that is working with an established charity.Despite the warnings, there have been a lot of great charitable efforts put on display to show support for the families of the missing as well as first responders.According to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, over $1.2 million has already been donated through supportsurfside.org "On behalf of Miami-Dade County, we are so deeply grateful to the entire global community for the outpouring of support," Cava said on Twitter Sunday evening.A heartwarming sight also took place at Surfside Starbucks, where an overflowing donation table was set up for family members of the victims, who were encouraged to take whatever they needed.Starbucks also showed first responders some love too, who were offered free food and drinks.----------