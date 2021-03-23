prince harry

Prince Harry lands job at San Francisco startup BetterUp

SAN FRANCISCO -- Prince Harry, establishing his new life in the United States, has found a job.

He's taking over as an executive at a San Francisco startup.

RELATED: Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift

The Duke of Sussex is becoming the Chief Impact Officer of Better Up, Inc.

It's a mental health and coaching firm.

RELATED: Prince Harry says he left royal life because UK press was 'destroying' his mental health

Prince Harry is expected to have input on product strategy and charitable contributions.

It's the latest business venture for the duke and his wife, Meghan Markle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscostartupcelebritybusinessprince harryroyal familymeghan marklemental healthroyal rumbleimmigrationjobs
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRINCE HARRY
Harry and Meghan can only seek justice in the court of public opinion
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
Why Harry and Meghan's son Archie is not a prince
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
Biden eyes $3T package for infrastructure, schools, families
New Yorkers spot rare pair of dolphins in East River
Woman forced to take down free library on front lawn in NJ
COVID NYC Update: City workforce to return to offices May 3
Fire rages at Long Island asphalt plant after tank explodes
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Show More
NYC firefighters rescue escaped parrot from tree
Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach
Ferris wheel, water slides for sale in NJ amusement park auction
The Countdown: Biden pushes for gun reform after mass shootings
AccuWeather Forecast: Damp and cooler
More TOP STORIES News