What to know about Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A heat advisory may be cuffing the Tri-State, but that won't stop the thousands of BeyHive fans expected to swarm MetLife Stadium this weekend.

Beyoncé brings her much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour to East Rutherford for two nights: Saturday and Sunday.

It's the 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer's first solo trek in nearly seven years. That said, expect nothing short of an extravaganza when the pop powerhouse descends with her summer renaissance.

Ready to step into the Virgo Groove? Here's everything you need to know about Queen Bey's Renaissance Tour stops this weekend.

What time does the show begin?

Saturday and Sunday are the only stops in the Tri-State area. Both shows begin at 8 p.m., but officials are already encouraging concertgoers to arrive early since there is no opening act. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

When does the parking lot open for tail-gating?

The MetLife parking lots open at 3 p.m. Officials are asking concertgoers to arrive by 5 p.m. to avoid heavy traffic. The fees for the lot include $40 for cars, $160 for bus/RV/oversized vehicles.

Tailgating is permitted, with one car per space. More info can be found here.

Transportation

Those looking to avoid the busy parking lot, public transportation to the stadium is available. NJ Transit rail service will operate from Secaucus to MetLife Stadium from 4:31 p.m. to 8:17 p.m. Head here for more information. MetLife urges concertgoers to purchase round-trip tickets in advance via the NJ Transit Mobile App.

Coach USA Bus will also be heading to the stadium, operating from Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC (Gates 419 and 420) starting at 4 p.m.

Return service to Port Authority runs for 60 minutes after the show. Round trip tickets are $14. More can be found here. Rideshare is also available.

What is the bag policy?

A clear bag policy is in effect. Bags must be completely clear plastic and free of any color, tint or pattern. Non-clear purses, sizes 4.5" or 6.5" are allowed. One bag per person.

What are the permitted items?

Banners and signs smaller than 11" x 17" are allowed. Additionally, still-photography cameras with a lens that is 6" or less, small portable phone chargers (no larger than the phone), binoculars not contained in a case, factory-sealed plastic water/soft-drink bottles that are 20 oz. or less in size, ponchos or raincoats, food of any kind in a clear plastic baggie or wrapping are all permitted.

The following items are not permitted however: professional camera equipment (DSLR cameras, any camera with a detachable lens, video cameras, glass bottles, thermoses, ice chests, drones, alcohol of any kind, umbrellas, laser pointers, balls of any kind, any animal (unless its a service animal), strollers, and selfie sticks. For a full list of prohibited items, head here.

How to get last minute tickets?

There are a limited number of tickets available for both Saturday and Sunday, but they will cost a pretty penny. Prices range from almost $300 to $7,000 on StubHub. For those looking to stand in the most-sought-after section, Club Renaissance, prices go up to $16,500.

Tour Merch?

Earlier this week, Beyoncé dropped a second line of merchandise exclusively on Amazon. The Renaissance Tour hub on the site features a selection of items, ranging from tees to sticker packs.

How's the weather looking?

The Tri-State's ongoing AccuWeather Alert will carry on through Saturday with steamy temps reaching up to 92 degrees. Scattered rain and storms could impact areas in the afternoon through the evening. Keep a poncho on hand, just in case.

Sunday, however, is a much drier relief with temps dropping down to 83 degrees.

