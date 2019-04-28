Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in East Patchogue

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a bicyclist was struck and killed on Long Island Sunday morning.

Suffolk County officers responded to Montauk Highway in East Patchogue at about 4:30 a.m. after a passing motorist called 911 to report a body in the roadway.

30-year-old Alexis Velasquez of Bellport was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe he was riding his bicycle eastbound when he was struck by a silver or gray Nissan SUV that fled eastbound on Montauk Highway after the crash. The vehicle has front-end damage, police say.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east patchoguesuffolk countyhit and runbicycle crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Man dies at hospital following altercation at bar in New Jersey
Show More
NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to 2 homes in NJ
Tyson keeps planetarium post after sexual misconduct probe
Funeral Monday for mom and her 2 children killed in Queens fire
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
More TOP STORIES News