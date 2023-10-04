Bicyclist struck, killed by box truck in Flatbush

Newscopter 7 was over the scene where the victim was hit just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 56-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck by a turning box truck on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Rogers and Clarkson avenues just after 10 a.m.

The truck was northbound on Rogers, turning right onto Clarkson, when it collided with the bicyclist.

The victim was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

The driver of the white box truck stayed at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.

