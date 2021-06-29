Bicyclist, 71, killed in crash with USPS truck near Central Park

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bicyclist was struck and killed on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at 86th Street and Central Park West.

Police say the 61-year-old driver of a USPS truck was attempted to turn from Central Park West onto West 86th Street when he collided with a cyclist.



The 71-year-old cyclist was traveling north on Central Park West at the time.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Few other details were released.

----------
