Donated bicycles refurbished and gifted to migrants in New York City

At Recycle A Bicycle in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, some bikes will go some of the neediest in this city for free -- migrants and asylum seekers. CeFaan Kim has the story.

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Sometimes a bicycle can be for fun, but sometimes a bicycle is a necessity to move forward when life sets you back.

It can help help steer you around challenges and obstacles.

"We take bikes that are old and used and refurbish them and provide them at low cost to folks around the neighborhood," said Alex Minier with Recycle A Bicycle. "The idea is to divert bikes from the waste stream, gives things more life than they may have had."

And now at Recycle A Bicycle in Clinton Hill, some of their bicycles will go some of the neediest in this city for free.

That's because the city has partnered with the TD Five Boro Bike Tour to launch a citywide initiative for asylum seekers.

Donated bikes repaired at the shop will go to migrants, along with helmets and locks.

There was a celebration in Midtown on Wednesday night to announce the launch of the program.

"We firmly believe in the power of cycling, the transformative power of cycling and we know that these bikes are gonna help these asylum seekers rebuild their lives in this city," said Ken Podziba with Bike New York.

"This is another gesture that New Yorkers can show that there's hope for them," said Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs Manuel Castro.

"It's really rewarding, especially it's just an enhancement of what we do here every day, providing low-cost bikes to folks all over the city and to be able to help this really vulnerable population is really meaningful," Minier said.

There has been a noticeable increase in people willing to donate their bicycles specifically as a result of the program.

There are five locations across the city accepting donations, including Recycle A Bicycle.

