Bike repair course in Brooklyn helps those who have hit some speed bumps in life

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- From the axle to the wheels - bikes are being built at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Each spring, a program called Bike Path offers a free six-week training course geared toward people who have hit some speed bumps in life.

Many have been incarcerated and all have had run-ins with the law.

Johnny Ayars, 28, is hopeful that Bike Path will put him on the right path.

"One thing I've always struggled with is not getting the job, but the knowledge and training behind the job and this is really going full throttle into detail about that and I love it," Ayars said. "I'm going to feel 100% confident going into the job with the knowledge I'm learning."

Ken Podziba, of Bike NY, partnered with the Brooklyn nonprofit One Community to create Bike Path with a focus on an underserved population.

"They come out of prison with very little hope, opportunity, direction and this this program really transforms their lives," Podziba said. "We're rebuilding their lives and they're rebuilding bicycles."

There have been 122 graduates - a testament to the success of the program.

Wilmer Sanchez-Medina is a recent graduate who is now working and fixing Citi Bikes.

He also just rode a bike he built in the Five Boro Bike Tour this month.

"The people we offer have a lot of heart, they've been tested and have resilience and creativity and they desperately need these jobs so they turn out to be wonderful dedicated employees," said Jed Marcus, CEO of One Community.

