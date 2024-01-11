Bill Belichick, New England Patriots to part ways after 6 Super Bowl wins, ESPN reports

Belichick, 71, won 333 games with the Patriots in 24 seasons

Coach Bill Belichick will be leaving the New England Patriots Thursday after 24 seasons, ESPN reports.

Belichick won six Super Bowls in his time with the Patriots, the most of any NFL head coach.

Sources told ESPN that Belichick's departure is a mutual decision after he met with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the past week.

ESPN said Belichick is expected to want to coach again and the Patriots are allowing Belichick to leave without seeking compensation.

The 71-year-old Belichick won 333 career games with the Patriots, second all time behind Don Shula's 347.