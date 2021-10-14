Bill Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11117506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nearly one month after her body was found in Wyoming, the coroner announced that Gabby Petito died by strangulation.

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- One of Bill Cosby's accusers filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against the comedian on Thursday.Lili Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in August 1990.He allegedly coerced her to travel there from New York as a young actress.The lawsuit alleges Cosby initiated a mentoring relationship with Bernard, which included offers to feature her on "The Cosby Show.""I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court, and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me," she said. "Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain, and shame every day of my life."Cosby was released from prison in July after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his criminal sexual assault case.The court ruled that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.Cosby, 84, served more than two years of a 3- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, home in 2004.Four judges formed the majority that ruled in Cosby's favor, while three others dissented in whole or in part.Cosby's legal team has not yet commented about the latest allegations.----------