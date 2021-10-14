bill cosby

Bill Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian

Lili Bernard filed a civil lawsuit against Bill Cosby regarding an incident in August 1990.
EMBED <>More Videos

Bill Cosby accuser files civil lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- One of Bill Cosby's accusers filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against the comedian on Thursday.

Lili Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in August 1990.

He allegedly coerced her to travel there from New York as a young actress.

ALSO READ | Coroner says Gabby Petito died by strangulation
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly one month after her body was found in Wyoming, the coroner announced that Gabby Petito died by strangulation.

(
The lawsuit alleges Cosby initiated a mentoring relationship with Bernard, which included offers to feature her on "The Cosby Show."

"I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court, and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me," she said. "Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain, and shame every day of my life."

Cosby was released from prison in July after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his criminal sexual assault case.

The court ruled that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

ALSO READ | Bill Cosby conviction overturned: Timeline of events leading to actor's release

Cosby, 84, served more than two years of a 3- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, home in 2004.

Four judges formed the majority that ruled in Cosby's favor, while three others dissented in whole or in part.

Cosby's legal team has not yet commented about the latest allegations.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south jerseysex assaultlawsuitbill cosby
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BILL COSBY
Phylicia Rashad celebrates Cosby's sentence being overturned
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's overturned conviction
Bill Cosby's release from prison prompts strong reactions
Bill Cosby denied parole
TOP STORIES
14-year-old boy exiting MTA bus grazed by bullet in NYC
Teachers battle vaccine mandate in court, health care fight delayed
Cab driver shot twice, found dead in parking lot of NY catering hall
Home heating bills set to skyrocket this winter
Female NYPD officer allegedly kills woman, shoots ex-girlfriend
AccuWeather: Clouds and fog, much warmer with sun
'Save Our Statue' rally held ahead of NYC vote on Jefferson sculpture
Show More
Kryie Irving doing 'what's best for me' with vaccine refusal
2 pedestrians hit, 1 officer hurt in separate stolen car crashes in NJ
Video shows TX police officers pull man from burning car
Rolling Stones retire their classic song 'Brown Sugar'
COVID Update: NIH says Moderna's booster most effective mix with J&J
More TOP STORIES News