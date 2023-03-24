Double paid medical bill leaves New Jersey senior out $14K

New Jersey widower Kim Kershaw called 7 On Your Side for help after he and his insurance both paid a medical bill to summit health.

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey widower was out five figures after a medical billing boondoggle lasted nearly half a year.

After one of the largest health care providers was double paid, 7 On Your Side is showing how to solve your own billing dispute.

"My heart stopped, I had to look at it a couple of times, like - hey is this real," said Kim Kershaw.

Kershaw received a five-figure bill for $14,466 from his health care provider, Summit Health.

It was for a procedure prescribed last summer by his doctor. Thankfully the tests came back negative.

Initially the widower, father and grandfather didn't question the charge, figuring it's what he owed.

That is how his generation handles themselves. Kershaw, a career defense contractor, was recently rehired out of a retirement for his expertise in security and always pays his bills on time.

But then months later his insurance provider paid the claim too so the provider got paid twice.

By March Kershaw said it was madness and said he's contacted Summit Health in December, January and February -- and each time a rep says they can see the bill has been paid twice and that his check is being processed and in the mail.

But it never was until 7 On Your Side got involved.

"Things just started happening all of a sudden," Kershaw said.

Summit Health couldn't comment because of patient privacy, but it investigated and the next day, Kim picked up a check for $13,186.21 -- what he paid less his deductible.

The big takeaway is make sure you get pre-approval for procedures and when you get a hospital, doctor bill or explanation of benefits, read it carefully and make sure it's itemized.

And if the charges aren't correct, you can appeal them right away with your insurance company and your provider.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: How to foil check washing fraud before it costs you thousands

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.