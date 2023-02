Birthday Bash Box celebrates underserved children on their big day

Every child should have a present to open on their birthday. One young woman is making sure they get a gift and a lot more.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A nonprofit is gifting children from under resourced families a present to open on their birthday.

Birthday Bash Box was created by Seante Johnson.

The boxes are delivered and come with a toy, along with balloons, treats and educational items.

You can sign up a child or learn how to help at the Birthday Bash Bash website.