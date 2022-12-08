Bischoff's Ice Cream serving final scoops in Teaneck, New Jersey

After 88 years the iconic Bischoff's in Teaneck, New Jersey is serving its final ice cream scoops on Dec. 31. Anthony Johnson has the story.

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- After 88 years of serving ice cream, Bischoff's will soon serve its final scoop.

It is one of the last old fashioned ice cream shops in New Jersey.

"I've been coming here 71 years and that's why I look the way I do, it's the only place left with real whipped cream," customer Pamela McDermott said.

Owner Anita Mather's grandfather began his ice cream business in New York in the 1890s, but when he moved to New Jersey, he settled on the Cedar Lane location in 1934.

"We'd love to keep going, but our expenses, we are not taking in as much as we are putting out," Mather said.

It brings tears to Mather's eyes that she can't afford to keep the beloved business up and running, serving the people she loves.

"There are generations of people who have come here, and have been customers, and have worked here and it is really sad to break them," Mather said.

The menu has been consistent and that is something the customers love -- and that only adds to the sense of loss of seeing Bischoff's pack up for good.

"Nothing can beat the cherry vanilla, those cherries are absolutely phenomenal," customer Jack Herling said.

Many are coming from far and near to get a final delicious spoonful of pure ice cream delight.

"It's just sad, makes you feel sad," customer Randi Geller said.

The hometown ice cream shop will be closing at the end of December, but the memories will last a lifetime.

