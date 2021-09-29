Society

Brooklyn Diocese Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio resigning

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Brooklyn Diocese Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio and named Bishop Robert Brennan of Cleveland, a Bronx native, to head the diocese.

DiMarzio was recently cleared by an investigation by the neighboring Archiocese of New York into allegations made against him by two men who said they were abused as children.

He still faces two civil lawsuits in New Jersey.

This breaking news story will be updated.

