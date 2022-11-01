Black Friday buyer's guide: Best bargains

Inflation and supply chain issues will make Black Friday challenging this year, so shop smart as 7 On Your Side warns the earlier, the better. Nina Pineda has the details.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Inflation and supply chain issues will make Black Friday challenging this year, so shop smart as 7 On Your Side warns the earlier, the better.

First up, load up on anything Halloween this month from creepy decor to candy.

And as for costumes: Target, Amazon and Party City are slashing prices in half.

Also, snatch up the last of patio furniture and grills on clearance. They'll be gone until next season to make way for all the hot holiday doorbusters, like TVs.

At family run local chain PC Richard and Son, buyers anticipated supply issues so began stocking up on inventory over a year ago.

It used to be that small TVs were what to snag on Black Friday, but now you can get large luxury TVs for a lot less.

The pandemic fueled huge TV sales, driving consumers to want larger screens with better picture quality.

And no one is willing to wait on the best for their nest - smart home technology and speaker systems will be in high demand.

And cooking and kitchen gift gadgets are at the cheapest prices of the year during Black Friday season, as is summer clothing, but stay away from winter wear and outdoor cold gear for now which is not on sale.

Memorial Day and Labor Day used to be the best time to buy a new bed, but now they're a Black Friday best bet too.

Shop early and use a store's price match guarantee.

PC Richard gives customers back the difference if what they purchase drops lower before Christmas.

Make sure wherever you shop has a price match policy.

ALSO READ | 'Ghost cars' with fake plates racking up hundreds in EZ Pass fines

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.