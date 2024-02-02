Organization looks to bring awareness to former plantation in Upper Manhattan

UPPER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- As dozens of states have passed or proposed laws restricting Black history courses, New York City was the first in the nation to develop a K-12 Black history curriculum.

But public schools are not the only ones seeking to educate, organizations like the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance are committed to teaching Black history.

The Enslaved People's Project of the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance has created its own Black history online curriculum, about the once 11-hundred-acre plantation in Upper Manhattan.

"With the banning on books, the restrictions to the curriculum that are happening nationally, we want to make it really clear to people that there are organizations like ours, who are really committed to making sure that this history stays alive, and you can supplement what's being lost with our work," said Ashley Adams, of the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance.

Adams is the Arts Integration Strategist for the alliance.

"We're utilizing creative writing, theater arts and social emotional learning," Adams said. "We make it clear that we're attempting to honor the people that we're talking about, and that we're teaching about, not that we're trying to come in and just spew a bunch of really disturbing sad facts at them."

