Society

Black History Month: Stoop skits in Bedford-Stuyvesant highlight civil rights icons

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Black History Month: Stoop skits in NYC highlight civil rights icons

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Miles from the Broadway theaters on a stoop in Bedford-Stuyvesant, one family is putting on a show that's all their own.

The vignettes showcase America's most famous civil rights icons. The showcase has been going on for 10 years, but the pandemic forced the Flowers family to take the show outside.

That's where founder Aaronda Flowers reprised her role as Harriet Tubman.

"I enjoy playing the character of Harriet Tubman for her endurance, what she had to endure to actually pull Black people through," Flowers said.

On folding chairs out on the sidewalk, neighbors learn about Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

There's also abolitionist and women's rights activist Sojourner Truth and Emmett Till. He's the 14-year-old Mississippi child lynched and killed in 1955 after he was falsely accused of whistling at a white woman.

"It's important to inform our community of our history so that no one will be forgotten," organizer Zahne Flowers said.

"Our Black American heroes, who fought for change, who fought for justice," an actor said in the performance.

Now, they fight to remember.

ALSO READ | 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing' finds humanity beyond headlines
EMBED More News Videos

Documentary "Downfall: The Case Against Boeing" argues that the deaths of 346 passengers aboard two airline flights could easily have been avoided. Sandy Kenyon has more.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york cityblack historyblack history monththeater
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US, European Union agree to freeze assets of Russia's Putin, Lavrov
Woman's body found dumped in container on NYC street
Woman savagely beaten with hammer in NYC subway robbery
Ukrainian mother with family in NY living in terror with her children
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Woman found dead in trunk of suspicious car in New Jersey
Adams promises return to normalcy, schools end outdoor mask mandate
Show More
AccuWeather: Cold but sunny
NYC 'gas police' conducting random checks at stations
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
Long Island man wins second $10M NY Lottery scratch-off jackpot
Sally Kellerman, original 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H', dies at 84
More TOP STORIES News