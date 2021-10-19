Discipline recommended for 65 officers for conduct during NYC Black Lives Matter protests

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11078387" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows the vandal who defaced the new George Floyd statue in Manhattan's Union Square.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The oversight agency of the NYPD has recommended discipline for dozens of officers accused of misconduct during last year's Black Lives Matter protests.The New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board released new data on Monday, on the 313 complaints from the Black Lives Matter protests.They completed 127 full investigations that found 42 substantiated complaints of misconduct containing 91 allegations against 65 officers.The review board recommended the highest level of discipline for 37 of those officers.Each of them will undergo an administrative trial, and if found guilty, could face loss of vacation days, suspension or termination."After fully investigating over a hundred cases, the CCRB continues its commitment to investigating, and when necessary, prosecuting the officers responsible for committing misconduct against New Yorkers during last year's Black Lives Matter protests," CCRB Chair Fred Davie said. "The APU is prepared to move forward with trials for the 37 officers who have received the highest level of disciplinary recommendations, as soon as the NYPD serves officers."The CCRB also recommended discipline for the other 28 officers which will be addressed through training or loss of vacation days.Unfortunately, 34% of the complaints could not be effectively investigated because the officers could not be identified.This was largely the result of a lack of proper protocol, including officers covering their names and shields, wearing protective equipment that belonged to someone else, improperly using body cameras and improperly completed paperwork.DCPI Spokesperson, Sergeant Edward Riley, released a statement in response:"Over the past fourteen months the NYPD has assisted the CCRB in their investigations by providing hundreds of hours of body-worn-camera footage as well as thousands of pages of records. The NYPD will move forward with the CCRB in the process of adjudicating these cases. Police officers are entitled to due process and may choose to go forward with an administrative trial where evidence must be presented and may be challenged."Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on New York 1 on Monday night and addressed the recommendation."I'm not happy to see even a single officer potentially having done the wrong thing, but it is a force of 35,000 want to put that in perspective, and I think de-escalation training has worked. I think implicit bias training has worked, but I think we have to do more," he said.Meanwhile, PBA President Pat Lynch blasted the mayor and the recommendation saying, "Once again, CCRB is carrying political water for Mayor de Blasio and others who are trying to wash away their own failures during last summer's protests."He adds, "Police officers were sent out with no plan, no strategy and no support, into a dangerous environment created by politicians' irresponsible rhetoric. As a result, dozens of cops were injured, and now dozens more are being made into scapegoats."----------