Blizzard of 1983 buries New York region with as many as 2 feet of snow

By Eyewitness News Vault team
New York (WABC) -- It's gone on to be called the "Megalopolitan Blizzard."

From Feb. 10 to 12, 1983, a snowstorm socked the East Coast, burying cities from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast.

The New York area was all but shut down, with Central Park covered in 17.6 inches, making it the 13th largest snowstorm on record in the city.

But that's only part of the story -- other portions of the Eyewitness News viewing area received over two feet of snow.

This video was compiled from original coverage found in the Eyewitness News Vault that aired from Feb. 11-13, 1983.

You'll see the chaos on the roads (and our news crew rescuing trapped drivers) as well as the trouble at the airports and the subways, and the inevitable raid of supermarkets for bread and milk.

And you'll see how residents of Brooklyn and Queens coped with so much snow that the plows themselves needed to be dug out.

You'll also see the bright side -- the rare snow day that New York City school kids were able to enjoy, with the requiste sledding in the parks.

Visit us on social media to share your memories of this blizzard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew jerseysnow stormvaulthistorysnowsubwayblizzardjfk international airportthis day in history
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News