Is Blockbuster on the verge of a comeback?

Could Blockbuster nights be on the horizon?

Nostalgia was certainly in the air when the video rental company's website was reactivated over the weekend. As if that wasn't enough to get fans' hopes up, the following message was posted on the homepage, "We are working on rewinding your movie."

No additional details were provided on the site, but that didn't stop fans from pressing play on speculation of a possible comeback for the once-popular video rental chain.

Fondness of the company never went away despite the chain all but entirely going out of business.

At its peak, Blockbuster was a premier destination for movie rentals, as well as video games and entertainment. However, as the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu began to rise, the rental chain started to decline and in 2010, filed for bankruptcy.

Still, the brand's popularity has persevered over the years among nostalgic fans, who have had an increased appreciation for many things from the 1980s and 1990s.

While speculation continues about a possible return, there is still one remaining Blockbuster in the U.S., located in Bend, Oregon. As a credit to its popularity, the location became the center of a Netflix comedy series last year.