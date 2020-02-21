Politics

Mike Bloomberg says he will release 3 women from NDAs following fiery debate exchange

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said Friday that he's willing to release at least three women from nondisclosure agreements that prevented them from speaking publicly about sexual harassment or discrimination suits filed against him over the last three decades.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against his company over the years. Bloomberg said his company has identified "3 NDAs that we signed over the past 30-plus years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made."

He wrote: "If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they'll be given a release."

Bloomberg was attacked repeatedly this week in his debut debate for declining to release women from the nondisclosure agreements.

He wrote: "I've done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days and I've decided that for as long as I'm running the company, we won't offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloombergpolitics
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News