Arrest made after suspect uses blowtorch to steal from drug store in Queens

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A suspect is under arrest after reportedly using a blowtorch to steal products that were locked up in a Walgreens in Queens.

The incident was reported at the store at 93-12 Astoria Boulevard on June 16 around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect is accused of using the blowtorch to reach items that were locked up before prying cases open and taking as many items as possible.

A 47-year-old employee reported to police that the suspect stole $448 worth of skincare products and left without paying.

Police identified the suspect as Jason Popiel, 35, of Queens and arrested him Thursday night.

He is charged with arson and petit larceny.

