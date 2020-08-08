Rare blue lobster discovered by Edison restaurant owner

The owner of Loucas in Edison, couldn't bring himself to kill and serve the eight pound, blue female lobster from Cape Cod.
Instead, he's donating it to Jenkinson's Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach.
Maine's lobster institute estimates about 100 rare colored lobsters pop up each year in fisheries nationwide.
RELATED | Orange lobster: New Jersey Stop and Shop trying to rehome rare crustacean
