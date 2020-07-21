Pets & Animals

Orange lobster: New Jersey Stop and Shop trying to rehome rare crustacean

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Stop & Shop in New Jersey has a rare orange lobster in its tank, and company officials are trying to find it a new home.

Cooked lobsters are generally associated with the color, but experts say it is extremely uncommon -- roughly one in 10 million -- for a lobster to be orange while alive.


The crustacean is located at the Toms River store on Lakewood Road.

Communications Manager Stefanie Shuman says they have reached out to several area aquariums, zoos and aquatic organizations to rehome the lobster but have yet to hear back.

The Lobster Institute at the University of Maine verified its status as rare.

