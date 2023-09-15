A boater is missing in the Jersey Shore after a wave struck a boat causing it to capsize in the Manasquan Inlet.

2 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes in New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rescue teams are working to find a missing boater in waters off Jersey Shore.

Two others were rescued in the incident that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the waters that separate Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach.

A wave is believed to have hit the 31-foot boat, causing it to capsize.

Witnesses say the two men who were rescued held onto a cooler to get to safety.

They were taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The search continues for that other missing person.

