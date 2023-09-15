2 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes in New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rescue teams are working to find a missing boater in waters off Jersey Shore.
Two others were rescued in the incident that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the waters that separate Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach.
A wave is believed to have hit the 31-foot boat, causing it to capsize.
Witnesses say the two men who were rescued held onto a cooler to get to safety.
They were taken to an area hospital to be checked out.
The search continues for that other missing person.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.