Boating crash kills woman in Bay Shore, Suffolk County

BAY SHORE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County police are investigating a deadly boating crash near Bay Shore.

Officials say the accident happened at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Video shows rescue crews in the water later that night.

A woman was killed in the crash, authorities reported.

The victim's identity or how exactly she died has not been released. The crash is under investigation.

