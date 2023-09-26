Sen. Booker calls fellow New Jersey Democrat Sen. Menendez to resign amid charges

After a federal grand jury in New York returned an indictment on Friday, prompting calls for his resignation, United States Sen. Bob Menendez made his first public comments Monday. Jim Dolan has the latest.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is calling on fellow New Jersey Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez to resign on Tuesday.

Booker has faced criticism for his silence since the indictment was handed up Friday. He released a lengthy statement after Menendez spoke out publicly for the first time Monday.

Booker, who serves as New Jersey's junior senator, said he has worked alongside Menendez for nearly a decade and said he has witnessed his extraordinary work and work ethic, but is calling on his resignation due to "shocking allegations of corruption."

"I've found the allegations hard to reconcile with the person I know," Booker went on to say. "It is not surprising to me that Senator Menendez is again determined to mount a vigorous defense. And I still believe he, like anyone involved with our criminal justice system, deserves our presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Menendez gave an explanation for the large amounts of cash federal investigators said they found stuffed in jacket pocket as his New Jersey home. He did not however address the gold bars or gifted luxury vehicle.

Booker said that public officials are held to a higher standard of common ideals and senators operate in the public trust -- which is essential to their ability to do work and perform their duties.

"The details of the allegations against Senator Menendez are of such a nature that the faith and trust of New Jerseyans as well as those he must work with in order to be effective have been shaken to the core," Booker said.

Booker says that even though Menendez is maintaining his innocence, he believes stepping down is not an admission of guilty, but "an acknowledgment that holding public office often demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost."

Gov. Phil Murphy immediately called for Menendez's resignation when the details were released.

If Menendez does in fact step down, Murphy would be the one to appoint someone to fill his term. And there has already been discussion about Murphys' wife Tammy possibly running for Senate.

Rep. Andy Kim is already challenging Menendez in the primary. Other members of the state's congressional delegation have also been mentioned as possible candidates, but none have thrown their hat in the ring.

