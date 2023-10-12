New charges accuse Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey acting as foreign agent: indictment

Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey is now being accused of acting as a foreign agent.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Federal prosecutors in New York filed new charges Thursday against United States Sen. Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat, of violating a prohibition on members of Congress from acting as an agent of a foreign principal.

The superseding indictment said Menendez "made multiple requests for the U.S. Department of Justice to commence an investigation against another person for allegedly failing to register under FARA."

The superseding indictment was filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. It says the conspiracy occurred from January 2018 to June 2022. It includes four new charges and appears to mark the first time a sitting member of Congress has ever been charged with conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.

The indictment said Menendez conspired with his wife, Nadine Menendez, and New Jersey businessman Wael Hana to have the senator act as an agent of Egypt.

The indictment includes new photos of Menendez, his wife and Hana dining with Egyptian officials that prosecutors said were part of a "corrupt agreement" to provide Sen. and Mrs. Menendez with hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for official acts taken to benefit the Egyptians.

Once Nadine Menendez informed her friend Wael Hana she was dating Menendez prosecutors said the two "arranged a series of meetings and dinners" with Egyptian officials. In exchange for bribe payments Menendez was meant to help lift a block on US military aide to Egypt, the indictment said.

The new indictment also alleged Nadine Menendez set up an LLC to receive bribe payments, quoting a message from her saying "every time I'm in a middle person for a deal I am asking to get paid and this is my consulting company."

The new charge comes just weeks after the Democrat and his wife were accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who wanted the senator to help and influence over foreign affairs. The couple have pleaded not guilty.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

