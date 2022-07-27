Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood; police searching for the animal

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials on Long Island are searching for a wild cat -- possibly a bobcat -- that's loose in the area.

Suffolk County Police say someone spotted it near Boulevard Avenue in West Islip around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the location but could not find the animal.

If anyone sees the wild animal, they are urged to call 911 or the non-emergency police number, 631-852-COPS.

Strong Island Animal Rescue is also urging anyone who sees the animal to call 631-403-0598.

