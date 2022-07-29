Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood captured, receiving care

The cat, identified by the Strong Island Animal Rescue League as a lynx, was captured at Hawthorne Avenue and Adams Road.

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The wildcat spotted in Suffolk County this week has been caught in Central Islip.

It was taken to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown to be checked out.

According to Suffolk County Police, the cat was first spotted near Boulevard Avenue in West Islip around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the location but could not find the animal.

Animal advocates put out the word, and residents in the area have been on the lookout since.

