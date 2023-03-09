A gunman in a hazmat suit could be connected to other robberies after a bodega worker on the UES was shot and killed during a robbery. Jim Dolan has more.

Person of interest in deadly Upper East Side bodega shooting picked up for questioning

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A person of interest in the deadly shooting of a bodega worker on the Upper East Side has been picked up for questioning in the Bronx.

Members of the NYPD Regional Fugitive Task Force picked him up Thursday morning.

Police say the gunman first walked into the Daona Deli on East 81st Street and Third Avenue over the weekend, demanding money from an employee.

The gunman then shot the 67-year-old victim in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for at least three other robberies across the city.

When he was picked up Thursday, police say the person of interest had items on him linking himself to the robbery spree, as well as a gun possibly used in the murder.

Detectives also believe they have recovered the Tyvek suit the suspect was wearing the night he fatally shot the bodega clerk last week.

The suit was found Tuesday night behind a building on Park Avenue near East 158th Street in the Bronx, near the YaYa Deli the suspect is believed to have held up after the fatal shooting.

Detectives found the suit after tracking the suspect through footage from numerous surveillance cameras, which showed him - still riding a dark colored scooter - go behind the building.

Police found the Tyvek suit when they went behind the building.

The suit is now being processed for DNA and fingerprints. Meanwhile, the video is being isolated for a potential facial recognition match

