Autopsy set for Alfa Barrie, 11-year-old found dead in Hudson River

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An autopsy will be performed Sunday to determine that cause of death for the 11-year-old whose body was pulled from the Hudson River.

Riverside Drive and 102nd Street was wrapped in crime scene tape on Saturday morning as crews made the grim discovery.

The victim's sister confirmed to Eyewitness News that it was, in fact, the remains of Alfa Barrie, who was reported missing more than a week ago along with 13-year-old Garrett Warren.

The body of Warren was pulled from the East River on Thursday. His cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning. An autopsy for Barrie will determine his exact cause of death.

The discovery sent family and friends flocking to a mosque in the Bronx -- weeping in agony. Many were embracing each other in shock.

" At first we couldn't believe it. Looking at the fences around. A kid of his size cannot jump that far. So did someone push him? What happened -- was he kidnapped? We don't know," said family friend Adhmadou Diallo.

Both boys were reported missing after they were last seen last Friday at a park near 143rd and Lenox. That night, someone reported seeing two kids fall into the nearby Harlem River, but after an extensive search of both the river and the neighborhood -- the two never turned up.

Barrie is being remembered as a charming and loving boy. He attended the 6th grade at Democracy Prep Public School in Harlem.

"Young kid who was very charming, loving, very close to mommy, always helping mommy doing the work at the house, grocery or doing the laundry or cooking and cleaning the house. Every time he gives his mommy a goodbye kiss when going to school -- and that's what happened on Friday when he left," added Diallo.

In response to the news, the charter school network's CEO Natasha Trivers issued the following statement:

"We are devastated to learn that Alfa Ousmane Barrie is no longer with us. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and the community that is grieving for him. Alfa was a 6th grader at Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School, where he stood out as a funny, bright, witty, inquisitive, and brave child. He will be sorely missed by his teachers and fellow students. We also stand in solidarity with the family of Alfa's friend, Garrett Warren. While he was not a student, we understand that this is a difficult time for his community as well and share our prayers with them."

Police have not said whether they suspect foul play.

