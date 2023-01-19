Police charge man after they find decomposed remains inside trash bag in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have charged a Trenton man in connection with a body that was found in a trash bag.

Officials say David Gibson is accused of placing the victim, who was found last month, into a garbage bag after they had died.

Gibson allegedly moved the trash bag to a different area and hid the victim's remains. He did not contact police.

On December 23, the bag was found at a property on Beatty Street by a landlord. Officials say Gibson was evicted from his home on Beatty Street back in November.

The human remains in the bag had decomposed, but Middlesex officials are performing an autopsy.

Gibson was charged with disturbing or desecrating human remains, tampering with evidence, and hindering, officials said.

The identity of the victim and cause of death have not been released..

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.