Body found in shallow grave in woods on Long Island tied to MS-13: Police

The body found Tuesday night is one of six that have been found in a shallow grave and one of 16 tied to the gang, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
The remains were found in a dense wooded area that is run by the water department.
Authorities believe the remains have been there since either 2016 or 2017 and they are linked to a batch of people who went missing within that time period.
RELATED | Feds to seek death penalty against reputed MS-13 gang leader in murders of Brentwood teens
The victim has not been officially identified, but police have an idea of who the victim is and their family will be notified after the Medical Examiner makes a positive identification.
A New York State Police dog helped to locate the grave and the remains.
Residents say they haven't heard of much violence in their neighborhood before.
"It's disturbing, disturbing to know somebody's child was buried over here," resident Valerie McFadden said.
ALSO READ | Video shows allegedly drunk mom crash into Long Island home with 3 children in SUV
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip